BroRogan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2018
- Messages
- 25,564
- Reaction score
- 93,010
The following episodes will be added to this post throughout the week
Episode 1 - Paddy Pimblett soaks in fatherhood and wraps up training in Liverpool, UK while Diego Lopes has his last good meal in Mexico. Jean Silva is doggedly training in Brazil. Yair Rodriguez, Diego Lopes, and former Champion Alexander Volkanovski then get in their first training sessions for fight week in Miami while Michael Chandler verbally spars with Paddy “the Baddy” on UFC Live for ESPN MMA.
Episode 1 - Paddy Pimblett soaks in fatherhood and wraps up training in Liverpool, UK while Diego Lopes has his last good meal in Mexico. Jean Silva is doggedly training in Brazil. Yair Rodriguez, Diego Lopes, and former Champion Alexander Volkanovski then get in their first training sessions for fight week in Miami while Michael Chandler verbally spars with Paddy “the Baddy” on UFC Live for ESPN MMA.