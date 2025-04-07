Media UFC 314 Embedded - Episode 1

The following episodes will be added to this post throughout the week


Episode 1 - Paddy Pimblett soaks in fatherhood and wraps up training in Liverpool, UK while Diego Lopes has his last good meal in Mexico. Jean Silva is doggedly training in Brazil. Yair Rodriguez, Diego Lopes, and former Champion Alexander Volkanovski then get in their first training sessions for fight week in Miami while Michael Chandler verbally spars with Paddy “the Baddy” on UFC Live for ESPN MMA.

 
Is lopes queer.....cause I know that tattoo is.

"Dream believe and make it happen" isn't that the sequel to eat pray love?
 
