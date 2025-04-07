Media UFC 314 Embedded - Episode 1 - 3

The following episodes will be added to this post throughout the week


Episode 1 - Paddy Pimblett soaks in fatherhood and wraps up training in Liverpool, UK while Diego Lopes has his last good meal in Mexico. Jean Silva is doggedly training in Brazil. Yair Rodriguez, Diego Lopes, and former Champion Alexander Volkanovski then get in their first training sessions for fight week in Miami while Michael Chandler verbally spars with Paddy “the Baddy” on UFC Live for ESPN MMA.




Episode 2 - Alex Volkanovski and team have a hibachi dinner; Diego Lopes eats pizza and watches fights; Jean Silva gets driven to the airport by a friend to start his trip to Miami; Yair Rodriguez has boxing training in a place where legends were made; Alex Volkanovski looks for alligators on an airboat; Paddy Pimblett relaxes on a yacht; Michael Chandler grapples with Gilbert Burns.




Episode 3 - Patricio Pitbull arrives in Miami for his UFC debut; Michael Chandler gets a haircut; Jean Silva and his team race go karts; Paddy Pimblett trains outdoors before going to the Miami Heat game; Alexander Volkanovski cooks dinner for his team; Michael Chandler wraps up training in Deerfield; Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes come face to face.


 
Ep 3 and we are slowly but surely deep into fight week and moving towards Saturday...
 
I've just fastforwarded through these episodes because it's nothing of interest to me really. Fights will be great tho.

However, has Bryce appeared in a single episode so far??
 
