  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC 313 Tapology Contest

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
65,201
Reaction score
133,652
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 313 Tapology Contest. Please add to the discussion here.

Welcome to the vBookie MMA Tapology contest.

The rules are simple. Participants will place a Tapology card in the thread. Winners will be determined by the number of correct picks they make, however, if there is a need for a tie breaker, perfect picks will be handled differently. Perfect decision picks will be worth half a point and determining a finish will be worth a full point.

3 million for 1st
2 million for 2nd
1 million for 3rd
 
giphy.gif

120488-4609292.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 312 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 311 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
20
Views
800
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 310 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
lsa
lsa
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 309 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
31
Views
2K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 308 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,871
Messages
56,992,931
Members
175,491
Latest member
JonEnikReal

Share this page

Back
Top