  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev Props/Parlays 6:30pm ET 3-8

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
13,002
Reaction score
34,674
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev Props/Parlays 6:30pm ET 3-8. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.


Doughie#1
Djorden Ribeiro santos -182
Mairon Santos - 275
Leal Miranda - 700
Blaydes - 321
2.17

Doughie#2:
Blaydes ITD +110
Mairon Santos ITD +165
4.57

Doughie#3
Huffy - 425
Blaydes - 321
Van - 163
1.61

Doughie#4
Pereira - 101
Fiziev +134
Lemos/lucindo fight goes the distance - 215
5.79

Doughie#5
Van - 163
Bahamondes - 119
Djorden Ribeiro santos -182
Mairon Santos - 275
Leal Miranda - 700
6.17
KDR 3 Piece
Chama by Finish
Fiziev by Finish
Ruffy by Finish
+1035

Junior Dos Santos
D. Santos
M. Santos
+101

Helax is a Can
Petro
Blaydes
Ruffy
Baha
Fiz
Lucindo
Chama
+2417

Chama Chama Chama Chamaelleonnnn
M. Santos -3.5
Baha
Chama
D. Santos
+1200 (parlay boosted, DK)
 
Last edited:
Doughie#1
Djorden Ribeiro santos -182
Mairon Santos - 275
Leal Miranda - 700
Blaydes - 321
2.17

Doughie#2:
Blaydes ITD +110
Mairon Santos ITD +165
4.57

Doughie#3
Huffy - 425
Blaydes - 321
Van - 163
1.61

Doughie#4
Pereira - 101
Fiziev +134
Lemos/lucindo fight goes the distance - 215
5.79

Doughie#5
Van - 163
Bahamondes - 119
Djorden Ribeiro santos -182
Mairon Santos - 275
Leal Miranda - 700
6.17
 
Doughie99 said:
Doughie#1
Djorden Ribeiro santos -182
Mairon Santos - 275
Leal Miranda - 700
Blaydes - 321
2.17

Doughie#2:
Blaydes ITD +110
Mairon Santos ITD +165
4.57

Doughie#3
Huffy - 425
Blaydes - 321
Van - 163
1.61

Doughie#4
Pereira - 101
Fiziev +134
Lemos/lucindo fight goes the distance - 215
5.79

Doughie#5
Van - 163
Bahamondes - 119
Djorden Ribeiro santos -182
Mairon Santos - 275
Leal Miranda - 700
6.17
Click to expand...
added
 
KDR 3 Piece
Chama by Finish
Fiziev by Finish
Ruffy by Finish
+1035

Junior Dos Santos
D. Santos
M. Santos
+101

Helax is a Can
Petro
Blaydes
Ruffy
Baha
Fiz
Lucindo
Chama
+2417

Chama Chama Chama Chamaelleonnnn
M. Santos -3.5
Baha
Chama
D. Santos
+1200 (parlay boosted, DK)
 
Jyo 1
Justin Gaethje +138
Carlos Leal Miranda -700

Jyo 2
Alex Pereira -115
Amanda Lemos/Iasmin Lucindo -750 Fight starts round 2

Jyo 3
Joshua van -165
Mairon Santos -280

Jyo 4
Jalin Turner +110
Curtis Blaydes -330

Jyo 5
Amanda Lemos +188
Mauricio Ruffy -435

Jyo 6
Chris Gutierrez -112
Alex Pereira/Magomed Ankalaev -200 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 7
Carlos Leal Miranda -700
Curtis Blaydes -330
Chris Gutierrez/John Castaneda -1000 Fight starts round 2

BigFavs
Carlos Leal Miranda -700
Mauricio Ruffy -435

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Alex Pereira/Magomed Ankalaev -200
Ignacio Bahamondes/Jalin Turner -200

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Armen Petrosyan/Brunno Ferreira -188
Alex Morono/Carlos Leal Miranda -170


JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Amanda Lemos/Iasmin Lucindo -750
Chris Gutierrez/John Castaneda -1000 Fight starts round 2

LineMovement 1
Magomed Ankalaev -102
Iasmin Lucindo -135

LineMovement 2
Ignacio Bahamondes -120
Carlos Leal Miranda -700

Expected Outcome
Ruffy wins inside distance -138
Miranda wins inside distance -150

Fight goes to decision
Chris Gutierrez/John Castaneda -278
Amanda Lemos/Iasmin Lucindo -220

Permanence
Mauricio Ruffy -435
Joshua van/Rei Tsuruya -160 Fight goes to decision

USA
Curtis Blaydes -330
Jalin Turner +110
Justin Gaethje +138

Brazil
Djorden Santos -186
Mairon Santos -280
Carlos Leal Miranda -700
Mauricio Ruffy -459
Alex Pereira -110

Russia
Magomed Ankalaev -102
Rizvan Kuniev +270
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree - Props/Parlays 7pm ET 10-5
Replies
15
Views
910
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway - Props/Parlays -10AM ET 10-26
Replies
14
Views
1K
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Pereira vs. Hernandez- Props/Parlays 4pm ET 10-19
Replies
13
Views
2K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 1-18
Replies
19
Views
747
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,831
Messages
56,990,900
Members
175,488
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top