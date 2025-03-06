Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev Props/Parlays 6:30pm ET 3-8. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you.
Doughie#1
Djorden Ribeiro santos -182
Mairon Santos - 275
Leal Miranda - 700
Blaydes - 321
2.17
Doughie#2:
Blaydes ITD +110
Mairon Santos ITD +165
4.57
Doughie#3
Huffy - 425
Blaydes - 321
Van - 163
1.61
Doughie#4
Pereira - 101
Fiziev +134
Lemos/lucindo fight goes the distance - 215
5.79
Doughie#5
Van - 163
Bahamondes - 119
Djorden Ribeiro santos -182
Mairon Santos - 275
Leal Miranda - 700
6.17
KDR 3 Piece
Chama by Finish
Fiziev by Finish
Ruffy by Finish
+1035
Junior Dos Santos
D. Santos
M. Santos
+101
Helax is a Can
Petro
Blaydes
Ruffy
Baha
Fiz
Lucindo
Chama
+2417
Chama Chama Chama Chamaelleonnnn
M. Santos -3.5
Baha
Chama
D. Santos
+1200 (parlay boosted, DK)
