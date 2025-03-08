  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC 313 is utterly garbage

First of all, the co-main event is completely irrelevant. Gaethje is coming off a really tough fight and got knocked out cold by a 145er guy looks like a walking vegetable at this point. Then you have Fiziev, who's coming off two losses and a long layoff (his last fight was in 2023).


And King Green (the guy who lost against paddy fcking pimblett), Amanda Lemos, Ignacio Bahamondes... what the hell are these fighters doing on a PPV main card?

The rest of the card is awful too
 
Cool.

You'll still watch.
 
This has been a trend for years now sadly. I forgot the card was even on, then looked it over and rolled my eyes. Dana praying another russian doesn't win a title. I can't even tell any of them apart anymore.
 
Garbage is overstating the case given it has a great main event. This has become the norm for the UFC to have 1-2 good fights and the rest filler, pretty much like boxing except Saudi cards and "00" events.
 
joy2day said:
Garbage is overstating the case given it has a great main event. This has become the norm for the UFC to have 1-2 good fights and the rest filler, pretty much like boxing except Saudi cards and "00" events.
Click to expand...
Gaethje vs. Fiziev isn’t worthy of being a co-main event; it’s an irrelevant fight. I respect Gaethje as an entertainer, though.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
You can't be a fan of MMA and not want to see a Justin Gaethje fight
Click to expand...
If Gaethje vs. Fiziev was the prelims' headliner, hell yeah! But in this case, it’s not worth staying up too late
 
