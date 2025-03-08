UFC 313 is utterly garbage

Ivancho
First of all, the co-main event is completely irrelevant. Gaethje is coming off a really tough fight and got knocked out cold by a 145er guy looks like a walking vegetable at this point. Then you have Fiziev, who's coming off two losses and a long layoff (his last fight was in 2023).
And King Green (the guy who lost against paddy fcking pimblett), Amanda Lemos, Ignacio Bahamondes... what the hell are these fighters doing on a PPV main card?
The rest of the card is awful too
