Media UFC 313 is STACKED with Brazillians: Will Alex Pereira headline the card?

The Aussies are in 312
The Muslims are in the Saudi Fight Night
The Europeans will be in the London fight night
The Mexicans will be the Mexican card
You will need people to fight the Mericans for 313
 
Ankalaev can't fight in March due to Ramadan so who would alex fight? Maybe Ankalaev would have to do what belal/khamzat did and fight while fasting, otherwise he will get passed up again
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Ank out there refusing takedown entries and fight offers.
 
Maybe Ankalaev will take the fight during Ramadan if he gets pressured into it, who knows. Otherwise.... throw Nikita Krylov in there? <lmao>
 
