Media UFC 313...COUNTDOWN.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
7,460
Reaction score
10,674


We're here baby ! some will celebrate....some will cry....but history will be made on march 8th ! !!!


1740845020245.png

1740845158300.png
 
I hate it but everything g seems to be trending towards Ank winning . Pereria is going around doing his Rocky impersonation from before first Clubber Lang fight FFS.. Gaethje Fisev is fireworks. Last 2 fights will be great ........ Sadly I see both my favorites losing :(


Tho Izzy will come in like Appolo Creed after the first Lang fight train Pereria Pereria will win an they become BFF. <Oku04>
 
