Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
I hate it but everything g seems to be trending towards Ank winning . Pereria is going around doing his Rocky impersonation from before first Clubber Lang fight FFS.. Gaethje Fisev is fireworks. Last 2 fights will be great ........ Sadly I see both my favorites losing
Tho Izzy will come in like Appolo Creed after the first Lang fight train Pereria Pereria will win an they become BFF.