UFC 313 and massive issues with PPV — is it possible to shut down illegal streaming ?

As can be seen here in this article, and many others, the PPV technical issues led to the projected numbers for such a big event being way lower.Technical issues are a part of yes, but the price is also very high. 75 $ is a big amount specially for whoever is buying from Brazil, as an example, where 1 dollar ~ 5 or 6 reais. The price is just too high. Then, since non official illegal streaming can be found by many, even tho there are those issues as well I think, many would just ofc rather go in with the illegal streaming.If they lowered the price to 20 $ I think it could help a lot... Still, if they don't find a way to totally shut down illegal streaming services, the # of PPV sales would keep being wayyy below.But is there a way to shut down illegal streaming? Because if the UFC, who are considerably dependant upon PPV sales, can't shut them down, as powerful as the organization is, then.... Is that possible to shut down illegal service streams and then lower the price, making it more affordable? That way, PPVs would sales would go off the roof and explode. But without addressing those things, I feel, it'll continue being a rising problem. Illegal streams are becoming more and more accessible as well., it will still