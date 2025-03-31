UFC 313 and massive issues with PPV — is it possible to shut down illegal streaming ?

IMG_20250331_112327.jpg

As can be seen here in this article, and many others, the PPV technical issues led to the projected numbers for such a big event being way lower.

Technical issues are a part of yes, but the price is also very high. 75 $ is a big amount specially for whoever is buying from Brazil, as an example, where 1 dollar ~ 5 or 6 reais. The price is just too high. Then, since non official illegal streaming can be found by many, even tho there are those issues as well I think, many would just ofc rather go in with the illegal streaming.

If they lowered the price to 20 $ I think it could help a lot... Still, if they don't find a way to totally shut down illegal streaming services, the # of PPV sales would keep being wayyy below.

But is there a way to shut down illegal streaming? Because if the UFC, who are considerably dependant upon PPV sales, can't shut them down, as powerful as the organization is, then.... Is that possible to shut down illegal service streams and then lower the price, making it more affordable? That way, PPVs would sales would go off the roof and explode. But without addressing those things, I feel, it'll continue being a rising problem. Illegal streams are becoming more and more accessible as well.
, it will still
 
UFC is a sort of Weird business that contradicts itself a lot.

We want more people to watch and the sports growth is where the money goes, but they make the fights so hard to watch.

It's just like video game piracy in the mid 2000's, it was a service problem. Hence a solution came in steam.

UFC needs to adapt to modern models and find a way to monetize fights while making them much much more avaliable.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
UFC isn't in the ppv business anymore. ESPN is. The UFC is guaranteed a set payment for each event and they are paid by ESPN. It's ESPN that has sell ppv to make money.
yeah and When this idea was pitched, I'm the sure the UFC was laughing when they left ESPN with the PPV bag.

However I'm sure espn+ has seen a large increase in subscriptions. Subscriptions are the best way to make money for these models. That's why xbox games pass, Netflix ect are such big hits. If it was just $29.99 to watch UFC for the whole month they'd easily get $360 a year, which is fair but they are just too greedy greedy. they'd make more money for sure. Rather than the 0 they are getting off me now.
 
Luffy said:
Illegal streaming is no longer a problem because Dana White caught the king of streamers a few years ago

 
RiseAboveHat said:
What even is this thread? Those articles are about the legal PPV not being able to be viewed because ESPN+ is dogshit. How would shutting down illegal streams, thus forcing even MORE people onto ESPN+, solve the issue that nobody can buy the PPV?

Are you AI?
Are you dumb? I mean, I brought one article, not those articles. And I brought illegal stream as a plus problem, as in, besides the technical problems, way less ppl buy PPV. And then I asked whether lowering to a fair price like 10 $ would make the PPV sell go way up assuming the technical problems get sorted out or if the illegal streaming will just remain as prevalent.

Read better next time, maybe, and then you'll understand.
 
