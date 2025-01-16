UFC 313, 7 Weeks Away, Looks Awful So Far

You know it's bad when almost half of fighters on there don't have a Wikipedia pageView attachment 1079716
Compared to recent March PPVs
View attachment 1079718
View attachment 1079719
Looking at the rankings there are plenty of available options, hoping they announce 5-new fights for the maincard this weekend. So far NOTHING about this card is appealing.
No. We need to end this myth. I have seen guys go 6-0 in the UFC and not get a wiki page. It's been debunked many times.You know it's bad when almost half of fighters on there don't have a Wikipedia page
You know it's bad when fighters are so unknown they literally have their name spelled wrong on the Wikipedia page.You know it's bad when almost half of fighters on there don't have a Wikipedia page