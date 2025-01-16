  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC 313, 7 Weeks Away, Looks Awful So Far

Screenshot_20250116_131637_Chrome.jpg

Compared to recent March PPVs
Screenshot_20250116_131718_Chrome.jpg
Screenshot_20250116_131735_Chrome.jpg

Looking at the rankings there are plenty of available options, hoping they announce 5-new fights for the maincard this weekend. So far NOTHING about this card is appealing.
 
To tell you the truth... looking at how shallow that card is... I would bet money they are hoping to keep it cheap and book Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall on that card... Jon is asking for so much money that there won't be much left for any other fighters to get paid.
 
I’ve heard rumblings of a few fights for this card:
- Justin Gaethje vs. Dan hooker
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot
- Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France
- Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Khalil Rountree vs. Dominick Reyes

Of course all of those won’t get made, but pick any 3 at random and you’ve got a decent main card
 
I bet that card has Pereira vs Ankalaev, Holloway vs Oliveira for BMF belt or Jones vs Aspinall
 
Looks like an Apex fight card. UFC does not have a very deep roster right now, when it comes to name recognition and big name fighters.
 
313? How about 312? I mean I guess they have their main and comain, but that is one big stinker. 313 is local and they still have some time
 
Yeah.. its fucking terrible.

Hooker vs Gaethje is rumored to be in that one.

I wonder who they throw in there for the main event. Pereira is usually the guy to save cards.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
You know it's bad when almost half of fighters on there don't have a Wikipedia page
Click to expand...
You know it's bad when fighters are so unknown they literally have their name spelled wrong on the Wikipedia page.

(The most recent TUF winner is Mairon Santos, not Marion.)
 
Should watch slaps instead fam every card stacked 🥞👋💥🎇
 
My only concern in March is Ramadan so I'm curious if Ankalaev will accept a title fight during Ramadan. However, I do expect Shevchenko vs. Fiorot to get made. Unless someone is injured there is nothing stopping that fight. Also, I don't see why Harrison vs. Pena can't be in March.
 
