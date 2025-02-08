  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

UFC 312 underdog pick of the night

In virtually all ufc cards there is at least 1 fighter who beats the odds. I am not the best of pickers but it seems lately I’ve been quite confident on 1 underdog and I’ve been correct. So I figured I would make a thread for people to pick their underdog of the night. Since this is my first I am going to mention the past 3 I picked this year, though whether you take my word for it or not is up to you. First card I went with Christian Rodriguez. Last card I went with MVP, both of those I posted about. Last ppv I picked Merab as my 1 pick, I not sure I mentioned him, but if I did it was among other picks for the night.
When I was first going to make this thread Suarez was the underdog and it was an obvious easy pick for me. Unfortunately since then she is favoured which has made things very hard for me.
Main Card:

  • Dricus Du Plessis (-198) vs. Sean Strickland (+164)
  • Zhang Weili (+102) vs. Tatiana Suarez (-122)
  • Justin Tafa (+120) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-142)
  • Jimmy Crute (+136) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-162)
  • Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
Preliminary Card:

  • Jack Jenkins (+185) vs. Gabriel Santos (-225)
  • Tom Nolan (+120) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-142)
  • Wang Cong (-485) vs. Bruna Brasil (+370)
  • Colby Thicknesse (+330) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (-425)
Early Preliminary Card:

  • Rongzhu (+200) vs. Kody Steele (-245)
  • Kevin Jousset (-245) vs. Jonathan Micallef (+200)
  • Quillan Salkilld (-550) vs. Anshul Jubli (+410)
  • HyunSung Park (-218) vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (+180)
In the end I went with Strickland. He will Outland DDP and if he isn’t finished there is a good chance it will be scored for numbers.
 
I'm a fan, man.

Hope you make these regular!

My pick is an easy one. I might look silly in a couple of hours time, but I think Thicknesse finishes Topuria in R2 or R3.
 
119136-4658929.png
 
Jimmy Crute is the obvious choice
Have you heard of him?
 
