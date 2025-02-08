UFC 312 underdog pick of the night

​

Dricus Du Plessis (-198) vs. Sean Strickland (+164)

Zhang Weili (+102) vs. Tatiana Suarez (-122)

Justin Tafa (+120) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-142)

Jimmy Crute (+136) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-162)

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Jack Jenkins (+185) vs. Gabriel Santos (-225)

Tom Nolan (+120) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-142)

Wang Cong (-485) vs. Bruna Brasil (+370)

Colby Thicknesse (+330) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (-425)

Rongzhu (+200) vs. Kody Steele (-245)

Kevin Jousset (-245) vs. Jonathan Micallef (+200)

Quillan Salkilld (-550) vs. Anshul Jubli (+410)

HyunSung Park (-218) vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (+180)

In virtually all ufc cards there is at least 1 fighter who beats the odds. I am not the best of pickers but it seems lately I’ve been quite confident on 1 underdog and I’ve been correct. So I figured I would make a thread for people to pick their underdog of the night. Since this is my first I am going to mention the past 3 I picked this year, though whether you take my word for it or not is up to you. First card I went with Christian Rodriguez. Last card I went with MVP, both of those I posted about. Last ppv I picked Merab as my 1 pick, I not sure I mentioned him, but if I did it was among other picks for the night.When I was first going to make this thread Suarez was the underdog and it was an obvious easy pick for me. Unfortunately since then she is favoured which has made things very hard for me.In the end I went with Strickland. He will Outland DDP and if he isn’t finished there is a good chance it will be scored for numbers.