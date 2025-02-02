  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC 312 Tapology Contest

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 312 Tapology Contest. Please add to the discussion here.

Welcome to the vBookie MMA Tapology contest.

The rules are simple. Participants will place a Tapology card in the thread. Winners will be determined by the number of correct picks they make, however, if there is a need for a tie breaker, perfect picks will be handled differently. Perfect decision picks will be worth half a point and determining a finish will be worth a full point.

3 million for 1st
2 million for 2nd
1 million for 3rd
 
