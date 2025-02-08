  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

UFC 312 starts too late for us south Americans

Ivancho

Ivancho

Amante de las mma
@Brown
Joined
Apr 15, 2017
Messages
4,109
Reaction score
3,090
I know we are irrelevants but No way in hell I’m staying up to watch this garbage card and ruin my Sunday. I prefer it when the event is held in the Middle East or Europe

Just a rant
thnk you
 
yeah that shit sucks. i try to be up for some fights but i usually fall asleep before the main event. and the preliminary card is kind of wack, so i may just skip this one and watch a replay of the decent fights i guess.
 
I am a subscriber of UFC Fight Pass, thats how I watch. When im tired I just pause it and next morning I continue (before reading forums/news obviously). Thats also a good way to skip most wmma fights or fast forward colby fights, for instance
 
Need more specifics of how this Time Issue doesn't work for you.

This Card does not move the needle for me at all -- except for my curiosity of what adjustments DDP or Sean have made.

But I thought the Timing is Standard for an event in North America, so I don't know what's up with South American Sherdog Chapter.
 
Man, you’re missing out on a lot of high level mixed martial arts if you’re skipping most WMMA fights. Shame.
 
Living in Spain here. Fucking Midnight (or 1am) start times FOR THE PRELIMS. There's no way S. Americans have it as bad as us!
 
U foreigners really expect a American company to adjust to you. Next thing you'll be asking for tariffs to get lifted. The answer is NO
 
Mi seh yuh fi switch tuh slaps mi bredda ting usually pon Fridays or Thursday so yuh nah mash up yuh Sunday vibes 🌞👋💥
 
If you can avoid spoilers, watching the whole event the next morning is great. You can fast forward though all the bs.

Downside is the replay length will give away the main event is ending or going the distance, depending on how much time is left.
 
I'd be too busy watching all those MAMAMITAs in South America than watching UFC!
 
Latest posts

