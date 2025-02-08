UFC 312 starts too late for us south Americans

yeah that shit sucks. i try to be up for some fights but i usually fall asleep before the main event. and the preliminary card is kind of wack, so i may just skip this one and watch a replay of the decent fights i guess.I know we are irrelevants but No way in hell I’m staying up to watch this garbage card and ruin my Sunday. I prefer it when the event is held in the Middle East or Europe
I know we are irrelevants but No way in hell I’m staying up to watch this garbage card and ruin my Sunday. I prefer it when the event is held in the Middle East or Europe
Man, you’re missing out on a lot of high level mixed martial arts if you’re skipping most WMMA fights. Shame.Thats also a good way to skip most wmma fights or fast forward colby fights, for instance
What time does it start for you? UK fan here. Starts at 11:30pm and concludes at 6am. This is the usual time for us
Makes sense as they're based out of Vegas.They cater to us on west coast so I never really bitch