Mods, can bitching about a card without actually bothering to post the card be an offense of some sort?bothing crazy... maybe Pink belt for a week or something Like that?_______Here is a link at least:______Main card is OK, ill probably skip the prelims.Tafa and Jimmy Crute come to fight as I recall.Suarez, due to her string of injuries, probably could have been a champ YEARS ago if she could have stayed healthy. If her neck is actually healed and she is healthy I could see her whooping Weilis ass.Not a card I expect to go down in history, but not THAT bad. You gotta expect a card on location to be packed with locals and thus generally a lot of regional tier talent.Maybe I'm just getting jaded and conditioned to expect these top-heavy cards, especially if it is in a relatively remote/out of the way part of the world.Anyone know if Australia is one of the countries that fucks fighters over with excessive taxes? If so that is probably a big reason for the weak card as who would want to fly for 18 hours just to fight for significantly LESS take home pay ?