Isnt Texiera supposed to be a true high level prospect? And yet he is pretty much even with "king of bums" Tafa? I guess he is pretty inexperienced though.



At first I thought Id be genius getting some excellent odds on Tatiana...and now those odds are basically pick em! And the girl doesnt even fight other than once in blue moon.

I feel like Im switching here. Weili looked beautiful scrambling with Carla. Suarez beat Carla million years ago. Looked okay vs Montana and great vs Andrade. Tho Andrade also was on a bad run. I feel like unless she completely dominates from start she should run out of gas in high scramble fight.