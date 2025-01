Natural Order said: Main card is an absolute abomination.



Top 10 worst on paper PPV event ever? I'm inclined to believe so.



LOL, look at it. Click to expand...

Big up to the great Jake Matthews for being the only main card Aussie not coming off a loss - or in Crute's case, a horrible 4-fight winless skid.Makes you wonder at that point why they're so insistent on ramming Aussie's on the main card. Are the crowd really going to be that into Tafa's fight with a huge Brazilian debutant?