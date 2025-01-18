UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano PBP

I'd have it 2-0 Sopaj. Even if Turcios is having more pressure and 'significant strikes', his reaction to the shots and overall body language are making it look like Sopaj is winning the exchanges more than he is.

With that being said, I don't think Sopaj likes the pace, and Turcios COULD push a finish here. I might cash out my Sopaj bet early if it reaches "profit" territory.