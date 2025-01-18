UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano PBP

I think you could make an argument for Clay getting the 2nd, but yeah, probably 2-0 Ulanbekov.Think it's 2-0 Ulanbekov. Pretty slow fight so far.
Wouldn't be surprised to see one or two judges give him a round, but should be a clear win for Tagir.I think you could make an argument for Clay getting the 2nd, but yeah, probably 2-0 Ulanbekov.
I'm on Sopaj. I got him right before the fight at -334 though. (prefight)Some late money coming in on Turcios.
I think Turcios is having to redline just to keep it close.I'm on Sopaj. I got him right before the fight at -334 though. (prefight)
I mean, the betting odds have shifted in Ricky's favor, so you might be correct.1-0 Turcios. Bernie needs to get some respect because Ricky is just outworking him right now.
I have it 30-27, but yeah, either way Sopaj should take the decision.Have it 29-28 Sopaj.