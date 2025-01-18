  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano PBP

Think it's 2-0 Ulanbekov. Pretty slow fight so far.
 
Guld said:
I think you could make an argument for Clay getting the 2nd, but yeah, probably 2-0 Ulanbekov.
Click to expand...
Wouldn't be surprised to see one or two judges give him a round, but should be a clear win for Tagir.
 
Tagir with the Dec win.
 
1-0 Turcios. Bernie needs to get some respect because Ricky is just outworking him right now.
 
Thesnake101 said:
1-0 Turcios. Bernie needs to get some respect because Ricky is just outworking him right now.
Click to expand...
I mean, the betting odds have shifted in Ricky's favor, so you might be correct.
The cleaner shots and grappling control seemed to favor Sopaj IMO though.

Damage too, as I think Ricky's leg was damaged more (as well as face from jabs)
Sopaj did look to be breathing heavier though.
 
Closer round, think Bernie edged that one. Ricky isn't making it easy for him though.
 
I'd have it 2-0 Sopaj. Even if Turcios is having more pressure and 'significant strikes', his reaction to the shots and overall body language are making it look like Sopaj is winning the exchanges more than he is.
With that being said, I don't think Sopaj likes the pace, and Turcios COULD push a finish here. I might cash out my Sopaj bet early if it reaches "profit" territory.
 
"To take the belt"
C'mon Sopaj haha
 
I got nothing on the next one. Based on the odds it seems like Nakamura is expected to win easily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 311: 1.18 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano
Replies
5
Views
109
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Stat_Collector
UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
Domitian
Domitian
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 311 - Makhachev vs. Moicano Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 1/18 at 10pm ET
2
Replies
25
Views
184
DEV.Woulf
DEV.Woulf
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 311: 1.18 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
38
helax
helax
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 311 - Makhachev vs. Moicano Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 1/18 at 6pm ET
18 19 20
Replies
381
Views
2K
Dobymick
Dobymick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,536
Messages
56,781,309
Members
175,402
Latest member
Carrapeta

Share this page

Back
Top