9/10. Wasn't nonstop KO's, but it had tons of underdog wins and upsets. Also a crazy setup with the last minute shake ups. I'm gonna remember this card for awhile. Merab/Umar was peak MMA for me, it's understandable if it's not your cup of tea. However Jiri/Hill overdelivered even when people expected a banger. I can forget some of the boring prelims.