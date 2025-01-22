  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC 311: Jiri only weighed 208 lbs on fight night...

Is this dude under-rated?

How is it possible that he can compete in LHW when most of the division weighs 225+ lbs on Fight Night?
Some LHW are between 230-240 like Rakic and Pereira.

No wonder Dricus was saying middleweights, including himself, are bigger than Jiri.

Does this mean pound-for-pound, Jiri is a better fighter than we think he is?

California commission released Fight Night weights of fighters:

www.si.com

CSAC Releases UFC 311 Fight Night Weights, 10 Fighters Gain 20+ lbs. After Weigh-Ins

Fans are abuzz over some how much weight several fighters at UFC 311 had gained back by the time they entered the cage on fight night.
www.si.com www.si.com
 
Its definitely impressive but once you get to LHW and HW, size is less important because at that size you can pretty much knock anyone out regardless if they have 20 pounds on you or not. Jiri is really tall and very lean as well. He has as much muscle or more than most guys who walk at 230-235, but are carrying extra fat like Hill.

Jones is another good example. He regularly walked 215-225 most of his career at LHW but has a big frame so it doesn't matter.
 
Meanwhile his opponent Hill is a monster that cuts from 235 and has virtually no bodyfat to shed, he'd have to cut off a leg to make 185 wheres Jiri could make it with ease.

Edit: Wow Holland gave up 22 lbs on fight night.
 
That’s incredible. Dude looks massive. He’s deceptively light. Nemkov and Anderson were like 20lbs heavier. Gus and Bones were like 10-14lb heavier (also lighter than you would think). Gus was 219 and Bones 222 I believe.
 
It makes sense, his style uses a lot of energy... cutting more weight would hinder his performances
 
If that's true, he should go to MW. Pretty fun fights for him at MW.

Jiri vs DDP

I want to see him beat up Strickland.
 
will have less of a chance at 185. his chin is suspect. and he gets hit often. the knockout factor goes up dropping more weight.
 
He's already a solid 2nd best at LHW. It'll get worse for him if he cuts another 20lbs and tries to fight on a dry brain.
 
Holy shit that is weird. That is literally Hendo size. Very deceiving aesthetics.
 
A true LHW he should be praised for this ...he looked fresher and cleaner and could take the shots from Hill better ,

This is the way the true way of Martial arts...

More concentration on skill development and changing the game ..less how much weight can i lose

Big time Jiri fan for this...i was always a fan but now even more
 
No he shouldnt. Other fighters need to adopt HIS mentality. Not the other way around. We have to change the culture of MMA.
 
I remember hearing people say he could easily make MW. Now I understand why.
Reinier who fought Holland at MW came in heavier.
 
When we are in the future and tearing down Poatan's legacy, we will say he only beat up middleweights.
 
