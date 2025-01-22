UFC 311: Jiri only weighed 208 lbs on fight night...

fries in the bag
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 5
- Reaction score
- 3
Is this dude under-rated?
How is it possible that he can compete in LHW when most of the division weighs 225+ lbs on Fight Night?
Some LHW are between 230-240 like Rakic and Pereira.
No wonder Dricus was saying middleweights, including himself, are bigger than Jiri.
Does this mean pound-for-pound, Jiri is a better fighter than we think he is?
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
California commission released Fight Night weights of fighters:
How is it possible that he can compete in LHW when most of the division weighs 225+ lbs on Fight Night?
Some LHW are between 230-240 like Rakic and Pereira.
No wonder Dricus was saying middleweights, including himself, are bigger than Jiri.
Does this mean pound-for-pound, Jiri is a better fighter than we think he is?
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
California commission released Fight Night weights of fighters:
CSAC Releases UFC 311 Fight Night Weights, 10 Fighters Gain 20+ lbs. After Weigh-Ins
Fans are abuzz over some how much weight several fighters at UFC 311 had gained back by the time they entered the cage on fight night.
www.si.com