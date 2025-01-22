UFC 311: Jiri only weighed 208 lbs on fight night...

Its definitely impressive but once you get to LHW and HW, size is less important because at that size you can pretty much knock anyone out regardless if they have 20 pounds on you or not. Jiri is really tall and very lean as well. He has as much muscle or more than most guys who walk at 230-235, but are carrying extra fat like Hill.



Jones is another good example. He regularly walked 215-225 most of his career at LHW but has a big frame so it doesn't matter.