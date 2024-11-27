Media UFC 311 Is STACKED - Rate Out Of 10?! - UPDATE: Merab/Umar - Moicano/Dariush ADDED

Who is RDR again?

Great main and co main. Almeida vs Spivac very interesting too. Impressive PPV if it stays intact
 
When was Islam vs Arman announced & by which source?
 
JoeRowe said:
When was Islam vs Arman announced & by which source?
Well the post i made is from a news source, journailist from mma mania, along with multiple sources virtually saying it's heavily confirmed including LA times writers(fights in LA, USA)
 
Reiner De Ridder, he didn't look the best in his last performance, but interesting to see a former double champ of another organization against a exciting fighter in Holland.

Also apparently Hill/Jiri isn't confirmed to be the co-main, it could be boosted even more with another better fight.
 
Hasn't been officially announced yet but it seems an announcement will be relatively imminent, most likely by the time of UFC 310 on Dec 7th.

It feels like it's just a poorly kept secret like how Jones/Miocic was penciled in for the NYC card months ahead of time but wasn't officially announced until much later.
 
Black9 said:
Co-Main has NOT been announced yet, but Islam/Arman(Almost 100% confirmed), Hill/Jiri, and Holland/RDR are fun fights.

Along with GREAT Prospects in the prelims:
Payton Talbott, Rinya Nakamura, Guskov +few more


Rate out of 10?

Did Walker win his last fight or just want to cash out of his contract?
He should buy some cheap Caribbean hostel instead.
His a very likable person for something like that!
 
I remember when stacked ment it had more than one fight.
 
Is Dawson/CDF really gonna be buried at the bottom?

Thats got scramble-city written all over it

Gillespie made it an epic match on the mats and Dawson’s bread & butter is TDs to back-takes
 
wonder why islam vs armen isn't offical yet. They told me islam was going to fight amren, date is about 7 weeks away. what gives?
 
UFC has been throwing up 9/10 cards and they become a 7 or an 8 after cancelations lately
 
As usual... "6 outta 10”
jim-lahey-lahey.gif

45dda6d2b6a49a095658a67fa1bc2437.jpg
 
