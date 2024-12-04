UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Props/Parlays 6pm ET 12-7

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Props/Parlays 6pm ET 12-7. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

Dilly1
Shavkat Rakhmonov -350
Main Starts RD 3 -190
0.96
 
