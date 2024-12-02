Media UFC 310 Embedded - Episode 1-5

BroRogan

BroRogan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Nov 24, 2018
Messages
24,090
Reaction score
87,629
As always the following episodes will be added to this thread throughout fight week of the final PPV of 2024.


Episode 1 - Champ Alexandre Pantoja gets in a training session; Japanese newcomer Kai Asakura has a “cheat day” meal; Shavkat Rakhmonov has a kickboxing workout with his team; Cyril Gane and Themba Gorimbo have their first ever Thanksgiving meals; Bryce Mitchell has a mountain man workout.

 
Episode 2 - Alexander Volkov cooks for his team; Bryan Battle races go karts with his family; Champ Alexandre Pantoja trains in Florida; Kai Asakura has a Las Vegas photo shoot; Randy Brown gets in a pads session; Bryce Mitchell runs into B.J. Penn; Themba Gorimbo has dinner at an African restaurant.


 
Big up @svmr_db didn't see your thread the other day. Sorry. I'm just used to do these topics for the PPV with the Embedded stuff 😅 See you Saturday in the PBP 🤙;)
 
Episode 3 - Ciryl Gane hits pads in the PI; Aljamain Sterling crosses paths with his opponent, Movsar Evloev; Champ Alexandre Pantoja and other athletes arrive in Las Vegas; Bryan Battle gets his hair dyed; Themba Gorimbo pauses training to watch WWE; Ian Machado Garry has a strength training session.


 
Episode 4 - UFC 310 Fight Week kicks off with fighter check-ins; Themba Gorimbo has a gift for his manager; Alexander Volkov goes on a hike with his son; Ian Machado Garry goes on a helicopter flight over Las Vegas with his family; Kai Asakura has strength and endurance training at UFC APEX; Alexandre Pantoja hypes the crowd at the Vegas Golden Knights game.


 
Episode 5 - Shavkat Rakhmonov gets in a training session at the PI; UFC 310 athletes make their media day rounds; Kron Gracie has a night time run; Ian Machado Garry goes shoe shopping with Charles Oliveira; Kai Asakura shows off his press conference outfit; The stars of UFC 310 gather on stage for the pre-fight press conference.

 
Are there people out there actually dropping 80 bucks on this card? Yikes looks pretty bad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll
UFC 310 is Absolutely Stacked!
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
TGArthur
TGArthur
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday at 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT
2
Replies
25
Views
374
Oscar Madison
Oscar Madison
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Is Kai Asakura vs. Pantoja More Anticipated Than Ian vs. Shavkat?
2
Replies
28
Views
507
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
Kowboy On Sherdog
Coach: Alexandre Pantoja Can Prove He is World’s Best Flyweight at UFC 310
Replies
18
Views
203
Cameron
Cameron
D
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira
2
Replies
32
Views
953
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,947
Messages
56,615,673
Members
175,313
Latest member
Bryan Hasse

Share this page

Back
Top