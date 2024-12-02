Media UFC 310 Embedded - Episode 1-4

As always the following episodes will be added to this thread throughout fight week of the final PPV of 2024.


Episode 1 - Champ Alexandre Pantoja gets in a training session; Japanese newcomer Kai Asakura has a “cheat day” meal; Shavkat Rakhmonov has a kickboxing workout with his team; Cyril Gane and Themba Gorimbo have their first ever Thanksgiving meals; Bryce Mitchell has a mountain man workout.

 
Episode 2 - Alexander Volkov cooks for his team; Bryan Battle races go karts with his family; Champ Alexandre Pantoja trains in Florida; Kai Asakura has a Las Vegas photo shoot; Randy Brown gets in a pads session; Bryce Mitchell runs into B.J. Penn; Themba Gorimbo has dinner at an African restaurant.


 
Big up @svmr_db didn't see your thread the other day. Sorry. I'm just used to do these topics for the PPV with the Embedded stuff 😅 See you Saturday in the PBP 🤙;)
 
Episode 3 - Ciryl Gane hits pads in the PI; Aljamain Sterling crosses paths with his opponent, Movsar Evloev; Champ Alexandre Pantoja and other athletes arrive in Las Vegas; Bryan Battle gets his hair dyed; Themba Gorimbo pauses training to watch WWE; Ian Machado Garry has a strength training session.


 
Episode 4 - UFC 310 Fight Week kicks off with fighter check-ins; Themba Gorimbo has a gift for his manager; Alexander Volkov goes on a hike with his son; Ian Machado Garry goes on a helicopter flight over Las Vegas with his family; Kai Asakura has strength and endurance training at UFC APEX; Alexandre Pantoja hypes the crowd at the Vegas Golden Knights game.


 
