As always the following episodes will be added to this thread throughout fight week of the final PPV of 2024.
Episode 1 - Champ Alexandre Pantoja gets in a training session; Japanese newcomer Kai Asakura has a “cheat day” meal; Shavkat Rakhmonov has a kickboxing workout with his team; Cyril Gane and Themba Gorimbo have their first ever Thanksgiving meals; Bryce Mitchell has a mountain man workout.
