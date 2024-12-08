Media UFC 310 Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith Recap

Smith chokes big in ever important fight ... He loses them all Reyes needed a w bad .

He kos the guy it's expected..

Reyes would not make it up the top 5 and poaton would murder him
 
You covered all the bullet points.

Happy that Reyes has found some success again after a really difficult strength of schedule, but Smith is done.
 
Smith should have retired years ago, he really has no business being in there any longer.
 
I’m really happy for Reyes getting a much needed win and some fresh air into his career.
 
Yeah. He is on a 2 fight winning streak.

He was counted off but he has only 1 bad loss in his career vs Spann. He arguably beaten Jones, then lost to Jan and Jiri.

A fight with someone like Volkan would be nice to see if he can crack the top 10 again and make another run.
 
I know it’ll never happen but I’d be way more interested in Jon Jones taking fights like Reyes or Hill at this point of his career instead of trying to cosplay as the HW champ.

I’d love to see Reyes / Jones 2. It would give Reyes some money and a high profile figut too.
 
Reyes being as long as he is and having a stellar TDD will always be a hard fight for Jones. He struggles with power punchers which Jones is not.
 
