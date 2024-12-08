Smith chokes big in ever important fight ... He loses them all Reyes needed a w bad .
He kos the guy it's expected..
Reyes would not make it up the top 5 and poaton would murder him
I'm tired of the Anthony Smith quit position. 2 on 1 sitting on his ass or laying on his side waiting for the ref to call a TKO.
Yeah. He is on a 2 fight winning streak.I’m really happy for Reyes getting a much needed win and some fresh air into his career.
I know it’ll never happen but I’d be way more interested in Jon Jones taking fights like Reyes or Hill at this point of his career instead of trying to cosplay as the HW champ.Yeah. He is on a 2 fight winning streak.
He was counted off but he has only 1 bad loss in his career vs Spann. He arguably beaten Jones, then lost to Jan and Jiri.
A fight with someone like Volkan would be nice to see if he can crack the top 10 again and make another run.
Reyes being as long as he is and having a stellar TDD will always be a hard fight for Jones. He struggles with power punchers which Jones is not.I know it’ll never happen but I’d be way more interested in Jon Jones taking fights like Reyes or Hill at this point of his career instead of trying to cosplay as the HW champ.
I’d love to see Reyes / Jones 2. It would give Reyes some money and a high profile figut too.