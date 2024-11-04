UFC 309 Weekend New York Itinerary?

G

GoldenGlovez

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 23, 2003
Messages
873
Reaction score
28
I’ll be arriving in New York late Thursday night Nov 14th so wanted to know what options I have to seeing cool stuff leading up to the ppv Friday all day and Saturday up until the fights?

I don’t have tickets to the fights as I plan on watching them at a local bar/etc somewhere in the area but want to view things like the weigh in show/etc.

Does anyone know where I can get an itinerary of ufc stuff for the public leading up to the fights?
 
I think you can find out more info on that stuff on the UFC Twitter or Instagram than on their website.

Weds 13th - Media Day
Thurs 14th - Press Conference
Fri 15th - Weigh-Ins

Sometimes local radio stations will announce where and when they are or just check out their Youtube channel, sometimes they have something saying exactly where & when these pre-fight events are and if they're open to the public, and they're free.
 
Idk about any UFC stuff, but hit up McSorley's, not far north of Chinatown, in Manhattan. It's the oldest pub in NYC, 170 years old. You can smoke a blunt on the steps of the synagogue across the street.
 
TITS said:
I think you can find out more info on that stuff on the UFC Twitter or Instagram than on their website.

Weds 13th - Media Day
Thurs 14th - Press Conference
Fri 15th - Weigh-Ins

Sometimes local radio stations will announce where and when they are or just check out their Youtube channel, sometimes they have something saying exactly where & when these pre-fight events are and if they're open to the public, and they're free.
Click to expand...

Are you going to NYC just for 309? Kinda weird if you're not actually going to the show.

Fergelmince said:
Definitely go watch the event at The Eagle. That's the best place in NYC for watching UFC.
Click to expand...

Second this. Fabulous place
 

UFC 309 | UFC

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
www.ufc.com www.ufc.com

Ceremonial Weigh In 10pm on the Friday at the MSG theatre according to the bottom of this page
 
bean88 said:

UFC 309 | UFC

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
www.ufc.com www.ufc.com

Ceremonial Weigh In 10pm on the Friday at the MSG theatre according to the bottom of this page
Click to expand...

There will probably be a long line of retards camping out to get in since it's NYC, so he better get there early.
 
GoldenGlovez said:
I’ll be arriving in New York late Thursday night Nov 14th so wanted to know what options I have to seeing cool stuff leading up to the ppv Friday all day and Saturday up until the fights?

I don’t have tickets to the fights as I plan on watching them at a local bar/etc somewhere in the area but want to view things like the weigh in show/etc.

Does anyone know where I can get an itinerary of ufc stuff for the public leading up to the fights?
Click to expand...

Are you going to NYC just for 309? Kinda weird if you're not actually going to the show.

TITS said:
I'm not going to that dump, I was just replying to the OP.
Click to expand...
Lol quoted the wrong person. Yeah not a great card and the prices are probably way high for being NYC
 
I once knew an Englishman who went to New York.

He likes his toast done on one side.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Ufc 309 weigh ins/events
Replies
0
Views
292
GoldenGlovez
G
JoeRowe
Matchmaking UFC 309-314
Replies
19
Views
1K
Ladder Master
Ladder Master
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media UFC 309 Featured Preliminary Card to be Available on FX, Hulu
2
Replies
26
Views
270
joy2day
joy2day
AstralPanda
Media Jon Jones brings man responsible for Dana White’s body transformation into UFC 309 camp
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
bean88
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,427
Messages
56,450,526
Members
175,229
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top