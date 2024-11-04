UFC 309 Weekend New York Itinerary?

I’ll be arriving in New York late Thursday night Nov 14th so wanted to know what options I have to seeing cool stuff leading up to the ppv Friday all day and Saturday up until the fights?



I don’t have tickets to the fights as I plan on watching them at a local bar/etc somewhere in the area but want to view things like the weigh in show/etc.



Does anyone know where I can get an itinerary of ufc stuff for the public leading up to the fights?