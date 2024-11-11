  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media UFC 309 Embedded - Episode 1-4

As always the following episodes will be added to this thread throughout fight week.

Episode 1 - Heavyweight champ Jon Jones arrives in Las Vegas and goes to UFC Fight Night; Bo Nickal is kicking it with his team; Charles Oliveira trains in Brazil; Michael Chandler has oxygen therapy at home; Chris Weidman does yard work; Stipe Miocic has a pasta dinner with his family.


 
Oliveira vs Chandler is such a firefight.

Both got knocked out a few times and Oliveira also submitted.
Both got a bad defense. Chandler's at 46% is super low, but due to cardio issues.
Oliveira a little past prime at 35 with 44 fights, Chandler very old at 38,5
Chandler gasses after 8 minutes and only recovers to 2 minutes of gas for the 3rd round

Oliveira got a haircut on embedded, verrry risky move
 
Chandler : we took short cuts in training camp. Now we're gonna spend 6 hours to make up for it.

Hap: man shut yo bitch ass up we aint tryna hear all that
 
Episode 3 - Stipe Miocic runs some final fight week errands before hitting pads; Charles Oliveira says goodbye to his family before heading to New York; Michael Chandler trains at the hotel and goes to GMA; Jim Miller rings the New York Stock Exchange bell; Jon Jones has boxing practice.

 
Episode 4 - Champ Jon Jones gets a haircut before heading to New York; Stipe Miocic arrives in New York for UFC 309; Charles Oliveira goes sight-seeing and visits his old gym; Athletes begin their check-ins for UFC 309; Bo Nickal attends the Rangers hockey game.


 
Hoagie is a good peanut
 
