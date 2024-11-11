Oliveira vs Chandler is such a firefight.



Both got knocked out a few times and Oliveira also submitted.

Both got a bad defense. Chandler's at 46% is super low, but due to cardio issues.

Oliveira a little past prime at 35 with 44 fights, Chandler very old at 38,5

Chandler gasses after 8 minutes and only recovers to 2 minutes of gas for the 3rd round



Oliveira got a haircut on embedded, verrry risky move