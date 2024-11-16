UFC 309 bets

Monster Meat
Let’s go!
Dk $300/$269.13
Karine Silva -265
Charles Oliveria -265
Dk free $100/$9732.88
Jones by Decision
Oliveira
Miller
Tybura
Gall
Elliot
Hardy/moura o 2.5
Dk free $100/$1066.47
Weidman starts round 3
Bo nickal inside
Lions half/fulltime
Niners ml
Mcaffrey 80 rush yards
Mcaffrey td
Brock 225 pass yards
Dk free $100/$413.51
Elliott round 3-Dec
Bo in round 1
Ruffy tko/ko
Dk free $100/$182.27
Knicks ml win
Oliveria by sub
Dk free $100/$219.13
Anders ml
Jones and o 1.5
