UFC 309 bets

Monster Meat

Monster Meat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 7, 2016
Messages
2,931
Reaction score
744
Let’s go!

Dk $300/$269.13
Karine Silva -265
Charles Oliveria -265

Dk free $100/$9732.88
Jones by Decision
Oliveira
Miller
Tybura
Gall
Elliot
Hardy/moura o 2.5

Dk free $100/$1066.47
Weidman starts round 3
Bo nickal inside
Lions half/fulltime
Niners ml
Mcaffrey 80 rush yards
Mcaffrey td
Brock 225 pass yards

Dk free $100/$413.51
Elliott round 3-Dec
Bo in round 1
Ruffy tko/ko

Dk free $100/$182.27
Knicks ml win
Oliveria by sub

Dk free $100/$219.13
Anders ml
Jones and o 1.5
 
1 unit each

Gall sub
Hafez ko and ML (split 1 unit each)
Tybura sub 1
Onama under 1.5 and ko1 (split 1 unit each)
karine sub
Weidman dec
Mcghee ko

Parlays 1/3 unit
JonS/Stipe fight ends in ko and Charles round 1,2,3

Tybura and Gall sub

MillerML+HafezML+Tybura sub+ Charles ko or sub+ Onama ko1


Onama ko1+Tybura sub1+ Jones ko+ Charles 1,2,3

not all my plays , a few lotto tickets for a million in a no chance parlays.
 
almost $500 on each selection
$2k risk

Jones itd/Oliveira itd/Silva sub/dec parlay
Jackson/McGee/Gall parlay
Elliot dec
Anders ml
 
What's up buddy you haven't been on in a while ride or die 49ers fan lol good luck
 
Stat_Collector said:
1 unit each

Gall sub
Hafez ko and ML (split 1 unit each)
Tybura sub 1
Onama under 1.5 and ko1 (split 1 unit each)
karine sub
Weidman dec
Mcghee ko

Parlays 1/3 unit
JonS/Stipe fight ends in ko and Charles round 1,2,3

Tybura and Gall sub

MillerML+HafezML+Tybura sub+ Charles ko or sub+ Onama ko1


Onama ko1+Tybura sub1+ Jones ko+ Charles 1,2,3

not all my plays , a few lotto tickets for a million in a no chance parlays.
Lol I like how u r using my no chance parlays lingo
 
Hardy's striking is actually pretty good. She should move down to 115 if she can make it.
 
Monster Meat said:
Let’s go!

Dk $300/$269.13
Karine Silva -265
Charles Oliveria -265

Dk free $100/$9732.88
Jones by Decision
Oliveira
Miller
Tybura
Gall
Elliot
Hardy/moura o 2.5

Dk free $100/$1066.47
Weidman starts round 3
Bo nickal inside
Lions half/fulltime
Niners ml
Mcaffrey 80 rush yards
Mcaffrey td
Brock 225 pass yards

Dk free $100/$413.51
Elliott round 3-Dec
Bo in round 1
Ruffy tko/ko

Dk free $100/$182.27
Knicks ml win
Oliveria by sub

Dk free $100/$219.13
Anders ml
Jones and o 1.5
If ruffy wins by TKO u should do a somewhat hedge/double down bet the UN 1.5 in the nickel fight
 
