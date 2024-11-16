UFC 309 bets

1 unit each



Gall sub

Hafez ko and ML (split 1 unit each)

Tybura sub 1

Onama under 1.5 and ko1 (split 1 unit each)

karine sub

Weidman dec

Mcghee ko



Parlays 1/3 unit

JonS/Stipe fight ends in ko and Charles round 1,2,3



Tybura and Gall sub



MillerML+HafezML+Tybura sub+ Charles ko or sub+ Onama ko1





Onama ko1+Tybura sub1+ Jones ko+ Charles 1,2,3



not all my plays , a few lotto tickets for a million in a no chance parlays.