UFC 309 Battle of THE BOYZZZ

Who ya’ got?

  • My boy

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • Ya’ boy

    Votes: 4 66.7%
  • Total voters
    6
Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Excessive Coaching and Kissing Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2014
Messages
13,543
Reaction score
17,326
That’s right, it’s gonna be My Boy vs. Ya’ Boy for UFC 309!



Teh Chris is 0-2 at MSG, and 1-3 in New York, overall. Historically, the odds aren’t in his favor. But none of that matters, because he’s still my boy.

I’m ridin’ Teh Chriswagon until the wheel falls off (again). War Chris.
 
hanging-boys.gif
 
THESE are the kind of threads we need more of. I wasn't that invested in the fight, but hot damn are you right! Now it´s personal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,369
Messages
56,446,883
Members
175,226
Latest member
vl88ocom

Share this page

Back
Top