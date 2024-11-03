UFC 309 Battle of THE BOYZZZ

Pequeño Corey
Excessive Coaching and Kissing Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2014
- Messages
- 13,543
- Reaction score
- 17,326
That’s right, it’s gonna be My Boy vs. Ya’ Boy for UFC 309!
Teh Chris is 0-2 at MSG, and 1-3 in New York, overall. Historically, the odds aren’t in his favor. But none of that matters, because he’s still my boy.
I’m ridin’ Teh Chriswagon until the wheel falls off (again). War Chris.
