UFC 309: 11.16 11pm ET Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig

A lot of people mention that Paul’s biggest threat is his triangle submission, but I’d argue that, given this matchup between a high-level wrestler and a high-level BJJ practitioner, the knee bar is actually a more significant threat to Bo.

If he doesn’t get overzealous and avoids getting caught in a knee bar, I think he has the edge to pull off the win.
 
well paul you will never be a champion
but you can extend your legendary status by submitting another hypetrain
 
come on paul the counter left hook is open my scottish brotha every foking time man
even when he does the step in feints
and there is noway he will see it coming
i swear i would ko bo in 1st round if he doesnt take me down
 
ffs you throw the left hook in last second paul
well atleast bo by decision cashed
 
Krixes said:
I hope Bo shows us some stand up.
The worst striking of the event (including WMMA)
but his ridiculously bad looping punches seemed to somehow work against Craig, maybe due to Craig barely showing up only to get paid(?)

Give Bo his (imagined) rival soon :

IMG-1804.jpg




khamzat-chimaev.gif
 
Khamzat would eat him
 
