UFC 309: 11.16 11pm ET Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig

A lot of people mention that Paul’s biggest threat is his triangle submission, but I’d argue that, given this matchup between a high-level wrestler and a high-level BJJ practitioner, the knee bar is actually a more significant threat to Bo.
If he doesn’t get overzealous and avoids getting caught in a knee bar, I think he has the edge to pull off the win.
come on paul the counter left hook is open my scottish brotha every foking time man
even when he does the step in feints
and there is noway he will see it coming
i swear i would ko bo in 1st round if he doesnt take me down