Topuria.



For Khamzat as domination as that was again, it’s of an opponent who has looked beatable lately and on his way out.



Max is coming off a KO of the year type highlight and some brutal wins himself. Topuria walking in there calling his shot and finishing a guy who has once seemed impossible to finish in violent highlight reel fashion. That’s the UFC superstar shit they are looking for. That deserves a huge bonus.