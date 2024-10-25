UFC 308 Tapology Contest

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 308 Tapology Contest. Please add to the discussion here.

Welcome to the vBookie MMA Tapology contest.

The rules are simple. Participants will place a Tapology card in the thread. Winners will be determined by the number of correct picks they make, however, if there is a need for a tie breaker, perfect picks will be handled differently. Perfect decision picks will be worth half a point and determining a finish will be worth a full point.

3 million for 1st
2 million for 2nd
1 million for 3rd
 
112501-4463701.png


As much as I hated to, I went against Bobby Knuckles in my picks because Chimaev has the edge.

However, as a fan of The Reaper's skill set, resilience, and overall demeanor, I genuinely hope he pulls off the win... even if it impacts my predictions.
 
