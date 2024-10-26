UFC 308 PBP/Discussion

1729950677304.png

Main Card (ESPN+)
FeatherweightIlia Topuriavs.Max Holloway
MiddleweightRobert Whittakervs.Khamzat Chimaev
Light HeavyweightMagomed Ankalaevvs.Aleksandar Rakic
FeatherweightLerone Murphyvs.Dan Ige
MiddleweightSharabutdin Magomedovvs.Armen Petrosyan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
Light HeavyweightIbo Aslanvs.Raffael Cerqueira
WelterweightGeoff Nealvs.Rafael dos Anjos
LightweightMateusz Rebeckivs.Myktybek Orolbai
MiddleweightAbusupiyan Magomedovvs.Brunno Ferreira
HeavyweightKennedy Nzechukwuvs.Chris Barnett
BantamweightFarid Basharatvs.Victor Hugo
MiddleweightIsmail Naurdievvs.Bruno Silva
WelterweightRinat Fakhretdinovvs.Carlos Leal
 
Bright and early fellas, let's goooo!
 
Geoff Neal, 34, has 11 fights in the UFC so far..."up and coming contender".

Hmm...
 
