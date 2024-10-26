UFC 308 PBP/Discussion

PuertoRican
|Main Card (ESPN+)
|Featherweight
|Ilia Topuria
|vs.
|Max Holloway
|Middleweight
|Robert Whittaker
|vs.
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Light Heavyweight
|Magomed Ankalaev
|vs.
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Featherweight
|Lerone Murphy
|vs.
|Dan Ige
|Middleweight
|Sharabutdin Magomedov
|vs.
|Armen Petrosyan
|Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
|Light Heavyweight
|Ibo Aslan
|vs.
|Raffael Cerqueira
|Welterweight
|Geoff Neal
|vs.
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|Mateusz Rebecki
|vs.
|Myktybek Orolbai
|Middleweight
|Abusupiyan Magomedov
|vs.
|Brunno Ferreira
|Heavyweight
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|vs.
|Chris Barnett
|Bantamweight
|Farid Basharat
|vs.
|Victor Hugo
|Middleweight
|Ismail Naurdiev
|vs.
|Bruno Silva
|Welterweight
|Rinat Fakhretdinov
|vs.
|Carlos Leal