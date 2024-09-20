UFC 308 is stacked ✨️

Screenshot_20240920_163026_Google.jpg


The UFC cooked 🥵. Impossible to complain about this one

Ilia Max 🤜🏻💥🤛🏻

Finally a good HW fight.

Rob Khamzat is PPV main event worthy.

Rakić Ankalev could co headline any card.

+ Geof Neil vs RDA ww action.

Briliant card
 
Good thing for us European fans
It's on our continent. No checked Abu Dhabi. I see Rakić, Gane and Volkov. Rest is not european. But yeah that's already good. Magomed is dagestan it' not really EU. Volko yes. Ilia is borderline.
 
It's on our continent. No checked Abu Dhabi. I see Rakić, Gane and Volkov. Rest is not european. But yeah that's already good. Magomed is dagestan it' not really EU. Volko yes. Ilia is borderline.
I was thinking more about the time zone, but I guess that's also true.
 
It's on our continent. No checked Abu Dhabi. I see Rakić, Gane and Volkov. Rest is not european. But yeah that's already good. Magomed is dagestan it' not really EU. Volko yes. Ilia is borderline.
I think he means from a broadcast time perspective.
 
The Sphere shoulda packed a line-up like this

Dana can smuggle Khamzat into Las Vegas
100%.
For the "Noche" aspect to make sense its clear Dana had to focus on Latin fighters and fortunately the card played out pretty well save the snoozer co-main.
We can only imagine how great it would have been to have a card full of known, ranked fighters.
 
Good thing for us European fans
Why, you only wanna see Europeans fight? I don't really care about nationality, ethnicity, etc of fighters. If they're a-holes I'll cheer against them and be equal opportunity haters..but not really hate. 😭
 
Easily shaping up to be the best card of the year.

Just the two main events are going to be entertaining as fuck.

No boring decision machines anywhere to be seen.
 
Khamzat is getting a chance he does not deserve and the PPV is way way overpriced. There is your complaints.

It does look like a solid card though.
 
I was ready to watch this entire card, but I'm going to be way too busy all day and the fight starts at 11 am. Plan to stay off of any social media and watch the main card later that night.
 
