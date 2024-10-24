Let's Dance
While possibly the most on any modern day PPV, this weekend’s card is stacked with prospects flexing flawless records.
Any of you Shergoons planning a juicy parlay with all of them to win or lose?
Which has the best chance of retaining their streak or losing their shine(box)?
Inquiring minds need to know!
