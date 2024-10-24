Media UFC 308 Has 6 Undefeated Fighters Competing, Whose ‘0’ Got To Go?!

Let's Dance

Let's Dance

While possibly the most on any modern day PPV, this weekend’s card is stacked with prospects flexing flawless records.

Any of you Shergoons planning a juicy parlay with all of them to win or lose?

Which has the best chance of retaining their streak or losing their shine(box)?

Inquiring minds need to know!

5E50D23E-839D-40F5-8752-E80B5FEA8237.jpegC0E1809C-1835-4F52-8424-AE0FCD61E475.jpeg
 
Iggy beats Murphy.
 
