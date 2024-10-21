Media UFC 308 Embedded - Episode 1-3

As usual the following episodes will be added to this post throughout fight week. No tricks just treats 🎃


Episode 1 - Khamzat enjoys sports with friends and teammates; Champion Topuria watches his son train BJJ; RDA visits a shooting range and spends time with his family at the park; Lerone Murphy prepares in England; Max trains and gives interviews in Dubai; Whittaker hits the gym with his father by his side.

 
Forgot about Embedded. it doesn't come up on my youtube homepage anymore. Probably cause i am not subscribed.
But thanks for the reminder, love Embedded.
 
Episode 2 - Khamzat Chimaev trains for his bout against Robert Whittaker; Champ Ilia Topuria has striking sessions in his hotel; Dan Ige catches some waves; Aleksandar Rakic spars in the gym; Max Holloway gets in a session with his team at the hotel.

 
Weird question but how the FUCK can Topuria afford that big ass mansion in the capital city of a western european country with high end training facilities? He has one title fight?
 
Weird question but how the FUCK can Topuria afford that big ass mansion in the capital city of a western european country with high end training facilities? He has one title fight?
You don't have to consider only the money he made THAT night

You have to consider all the money that came along with the title as sponsorships, earnings from social media, commercials, etc.

He talks a lot too and it helps to keep his stocks high.
 
Episode 3 - Magomed Ankalaev and Shara Magomedov hit pads; Athletes are welcomed to Abu Dhabi with a display of traditional music and arts; UFC 308 athletes begin check-ins for fight week; Khamzat Chimaev has a training session with his teammates.

 
