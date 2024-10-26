helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 308: 10.26 10am ET Early Prelims. Please add to the discussion here.
Carlos "Remember the Name" Lealgood fight man
Carlos Leal remember that name
Inshallahholy shit
i had it 30-27 for the brazilian could have been maybe 29-28
i am telling ya dont bet against the russian/muslims today
that was horrible
bro like Anik saidCarlos "Remember the Name" Leal
Saudi cards always have suspect judging. Happens everytime a big boxing event is over there.
Bobby is screwed. He better go for the finish.
he has to take Khamzat out
So if anyone is betting real money on that figjt
just know what you guys are getting into
I picked Kham initially but I ended up picking Whittaker. Thinking he'll make Kham gas then whoop that assIf Bobby K wants to get the W
he has to take Khamzat out
So if anyone is betting real money on that figjt
just know what you guys are getting into
yeah i understand why people think thisI picked Kham initially but I ended up picking Whittaker. Thinking he'll make Kham gas then whoop that ass
It's tough to back Khamzat in a 5 rounderI picked Kham initially but I ended up picking Whittaker. Thinking he'll make Kham gas then whoop that ass
You're probably rightyeah i understand why people think this
but i just cant get that dupussy fight out of my head
he got taken down pretty easely and it looked like bobby k cant take much punishment anymore
so i will go for khamzat by ko or maybe sub