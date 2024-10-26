UFC 308: 10.26 10am ET Early Prelims

WAKE DA FOK UUUUUUUPPPPP MY AMERICAN SHERBROTHAAAAS

dammm its 10 am eastcoast and 7 am westcoast
feel for ya guys
i dont even like to watch at my time and its 4 pm here
 
oh shit this brazilian is game
we might get our first upset of the day
 
good fight man
Carlos Leal remember that name
 
oh my gooooooooooooooooooooddddd
robbery of the year
 
holy shit
i had it 30-27 for the brazilian could have been maybe 29-28
i am telling ya dont bet against the russian/muslims today
that was horrible
 
emog2 said:
holy shit
i had it 30-27 for the brazilian could have been maybe 29-28
i am telling ya dont bet against the russian/muslims today
that was horrible
Click to expand...
Inshallah
 
Saudi cards always have suspect judging. Happens everytime a big boxing event is over there.
 
I totally missed that first fight but I got a text from my bro talking about it being all time bad. He's happy because his parlay is still alive though.
 
Krixes said:
Saudi cards always have suspect judging. Happens everytime a big boxing event is over there.
Click to expand...
If Bobby K wants to get the W
he has to take Khamzat out
So if anyone is betting real money on that figjt
just know what you guys are getting into
 
emog2 said:
If Bobby K wants to get the W
he has to take Khamzat out
So if anyone is betting real money on that figjt
just know what you guys are getting into
Click to expand...
Bobby is screwed. He better go for the finish.

I just read Hugo missed weight by 10 pounds... How is the fight still on...🤣
 
emog2 said:
If Bobby K wants to get the W
he has to take Khamzat out
So if anyone is betting real money on that figjt
just know what you guys are getting into
Click to expand...
I picked Kham initially but I ended up picking Whittaker. Thinking he'll make Kham gas then whoop that ass
 
helax said:
I picked Kham initially but I ended up picking Whittaker. Thinking he'll make Kham gas then whoop that ass
Click to expand...
yeah i understand why people think this
but i just cant get that dupussy fight out of my head
he got taken down pretty easely and it looked like bobby k cant take much punishment anymore
so i will go for khamzat by ko or maybe sub
 
emog2 said:
yeah i understand why people think this
but i just cant get that dupussy fight out of my head
he got taken down pretty easely and it looked like bobby k cant take much punishment anymore
so i will go for khamzat by ko or maybe sub
Click to expand...
You're probably right :(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 308: 10.26 4pm ET Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway *Total Rounds*
Replies
1
Views
66
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 308: 10.26 3:30pm ET Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev *Total Rounds*
Replies
1
Views
82
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 303: 6.29 6pm ET Early Prelims
2
Replies
27
Views
686
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 301: 5.4 6pm ET Early Prelims
Replies
4
Views
424
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 307: 10.5 6:30pm ET Early Prelims
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
718
Dude Incredible
Dude Incredible

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,552
Messages
56,396,843
Members
175,198
Latest member
statagi

Share this page

Back
Top