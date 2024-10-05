Jackonfire
Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
205:Alex Pereira (11-2) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-5, 1NC)
W135: Raquel Pennington (16-9) vs. Julianna Peña (12-5)
135: José Aldo (32-8) vs. Mario Bautista (14-2)
170: Roman Dolidze (13-3) vs. Kevin Holland (26-11, 1NC)
W135: Ketlen Vieira (14-3) vs. Kayla Harrison (17-1)
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will touch down in Salt Lake City for the fourth time when it brings title bouts in the middleweight and women’s bantamweight divisions to the Beehive State.
UFC 307 ‘Pereira vs. Rountree’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 307 coverage will begin Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
