PBP UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr: Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 10/5 at 10pm ET

sDl6QZH.jpg



Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
205:Alex Pereira (11-2) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-5, 1NC)
W135: Raquel Pennington (16-9) vs. Julianna Peña (12-5)
135: José Aldo (32-8) vs. Mario Bautista (14-2)
170: Roman Dolidze (13-3) vs. Kevin Holland (26-11, 1NC)
W135: Ketlen Vieira (14-3) vs. Kayla Harrison (17-1)




How to Watch UFC 307

How to Watch UFC 307

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will touch down in Salt Lake City for the fourth time when it brings title bouts in the middleweight and women’s bantamweight divisions to the Beehive State.
UFC 307 'Pereira vs. Rountree' Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

UFC 307 ‘Pereira vs. Rountree’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 307 coverage will begin Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
I LOVE that, saving it now to my folder for later use. Love it. Thank you.

Chama!!!!!.. I'm loving how active Alex is as the champ, its such a refreshing change, its one of the main factors before that made UFC great and fun, champs fighting, too much inactive champs last 5 years, we need more big time fights. Love Alex, he is the real deal and a true champ.
 
I LOVE that, saving it now to my folder for later use. Love it. Thank you.

Chama!!!!!.. I'm loving how active Alex is as the champ, its such a refreshing change, its one of the main factors before that made UFC great and fun, champs fighting, too much inactive champs last 5 years, we need more big time fights. Love Alex, he is the real deal and a true champ.
Glad you liked it :)
 
