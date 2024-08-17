UFC 307 main event is yet another replacement; Islam broke his hand and Pereira took his place

Why does ufc offer Pereira all these opportunities? There are plenty of other fighters that would die to main event such event. Now it's for the fourth time that Pereira comes in as a replacement for someone else. UFC is obsessed with Pereira.
Jup, and I know from sources that Pereira vs Jiri 2 has been the plan for 307 all the time… before all of a sudden 303 needed to be saved ofcourse.It's not a "replacement", 307 is the Utah card. 308 in Abu Dhabi is the one you are referring to, that's the card they wanted to do Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 on.
He wants to fight regularly and he's popular with the fans. The UFC is a business that wants to sell seats at the venue and PPV's.
