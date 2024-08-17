UFC 307 main event is yet another replacement; Islam broke his hand and Pereira took his place

Why does ufc offer Pereira all these opportunities? There are plenty of other fighters that would die to main event such event. Now it's for the fourth time that Pereira comes in as a replacement for someone else. UFC is obsessed with Pereira.
 
aw man, someone posted something intentionally stupid, I’m so angry and upset and mad.

There, you got what you came for.
 
svmr_db said:
It's not a "replacement", 307 is the Utah card. 308 in Abu Dhabi is the one you are referring to, that's the card they wanted to do Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 on.
Jup, and I know from sources that Pereira vs Jiri 2 has been the plan for 307 all the time… before all of a sudden 303 needed to be saved ofcourse.
So in the end, Pereira will still be headlining the Utah card :)
 
justmark said:
Why does ufc offer Pereira all these opportunities? There are plenty of other fighters that would die to main event such event. Now it's for the fourth time that Pereira comes in as a replacement for someone else. UFC is obsessed with Pereira.
I think you're the one who is obsessed.
 
justmark said:
Why does ufc offer Pereira all these opportunities? There are plenty of other fighters that would die to main event such event. Now it's for the fourth time that Pereira comes in as a replacement for someone else. UFC is obsessed with Pereira.
He wants to fight regularly and he's popular with the fans. The UFC is a business that wants to sell seats at the venue and PPV's.

...which part of this equation are you struggling with exactly?
 
justmark said:
Why does ufc offer Pereira all these opportunities? There are plenty of other fighters that would die to main event such event. Now it's for the fourth time that Pereira comes in as a replacement for someone else. UFC is obsessed with Pereira.
Correct.

Dana dresses up as an indigenous Brazilian in front of his mirror at home and fires fake arrows and screams like an asshole.
Then he jacks his little wenis all over pics of Alex, Jon Jones and Conor.
 
