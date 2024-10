In the event a fighter wins via knockout, submission, or DQ then bets placed on the winning fighter will be settled as won.



In the event the fight requires a decision via the judges' scorecards, the point spread will be combined for the fighter's combined total points.



For example, in a three round fight that requires a decision via the judges' scorecards, if all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for fighter X and the point spread was fighter X -3.5 then Fighter X -3.5 will not payout.