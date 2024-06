Big miss by not having Max vs Ilia on this. A legend of the game who is on an absolute hot streak vs a flamboyant new champ with something to prove. Either we see the restablishment of a legend or the birth of a new star.



Instead, we get to see either Sean snipe Merab for a TKO and do a NBA 2K emote or Merab land 345 takedowns en route to a decision win. I still like this fight, but Ilia vs Max is more worthy of a one and done event at the sphere.