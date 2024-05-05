UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

CookieGoodies
Who you got? I think Merab actually does what Sterling should have and just wrestles O’Malley to a decision
Could you imagine thoughO'Malley via Herb Dean quick stoppage after landing one punch
Could you imagine though
Meanwhile Anik is trying to tell them both how wrong they are lolI can hear Rogan and Cormier justifying it.
"Some people might call that an early stoppage, but it looks like Merab was done."
"That's right, Joe, Merab was done! Look at his legs!"
Come on bro. Dont tell me you are falling for the fake news stories.