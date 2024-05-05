UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

CookieGoodies said: Who you got? I think Merab actually does what Sterling should have and just wrestles O’Malley to a decision Click to expand...

Come on bro. Dont tell me you are falling for the fake news stories.No major sites have made announcement nor has the main UFC channel. Nothing has been confirmed for the sphere.And there won’t be any confirmations for a couple months. 304 and 305 cards are still being built. They won’t announce the main event for 306 until they have those confirmed.