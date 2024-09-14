PBP UFC 306 - Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 9/14 at 10pm ET

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    9
Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
67,866
Reaction score
93,206
PH4X9RK.jpg



Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
135: Sean O'Malley (18-1, 1NC) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4)
W125: Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1)
145: Brian Ortega (16-3, 1NC) vs. Diego Lopes (25-6)
155: Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1)
125: Ronaldo Rodríguez (16-2) vs. Ode' Osbourne (12-7, 1NC)



How to Watch UFC 306

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 306

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will spare no expense when it drops anchor at the Sphere with two title bouts on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Noche UFC 306 ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

Noche UFC 306 ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 306 coverage will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
My theatre filling up. This is going to be a fun one.

UFC Theatre.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 306 - Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 9/14 at 7:30pm ET
2
Replies
32
Views
66
IloveTHIS
IloveTHIS
Jackonfire
Media UFC 306 - Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili Official Weigh-in: Fri. 9/13 at 12pm ET
2
Replies
31
Views
637
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
usernamee
usernamee
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 306: 9.14 11:59pm ET Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
Replies
0
Views
46
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 306: 9.14 11:59pm ET Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
32
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,250
Messages
56,183,368
Members
175,098
Latest member
Vapor Snake

Share this page

Back
Top