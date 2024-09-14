Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 67,866
- Reaction score
- 93,206
Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
135: Sean O'Malley (18-1, 1NC) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4)
W125: Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1)
145: Brian Ortega (16-3, 1NC) vs. Diego Lopes (25-6)
155: Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1)
125: Ronaldo Rodríguez (16-2) vs. Ode' Osbourne (12-7, 1NC)
How to Watch UFC 306
How to Watch UFC 306
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will spare no expense when it drops anchor at the Sphere with two title bouts on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com
Noche UFC 306 ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Noche UFC 306 ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 306 coverage will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com