Last update was 7 days ago and only 74 tickets were sold in those 7 days. Did UFC dun goof putting this shitty ass card in the sphere when there are better PPV cards right after? Will the greed and matchmaking shite cards for profit blow up in their face? Will Dana pretend its sold out or close to it in a week? Will he do a throwback vlog where he gives away free tickets? Stay tuned......