UFC 305 was great! Is it just me or did we talk more about that feeling ten years ago?

Lord Pyjamas
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
Jul 2, 2024
- Messages
- 319
- Reaction score
- 379
I just feel like there are no celebrations for the great cards like it used to be in my semi-youth.
Now you just log-on a bit late and it is the usual shitshow with no threads to express your joy for the great card that just happened.
Maybe I am just getting old and sentimental like my old father. Was it always like this?
