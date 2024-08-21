UFC 305 was great! Is it just me or did we talk more about that feeling ten years ago?

I just feel like there are no celebrations for the great cards like it used to be in my semi-youth.
Now you just log-on a bit late and it is the usual shitshow with no threads to express your joy for the great card that just happened.
Maybe I am just getting old and sentimental like my old father. Was it always like this?
 
Uhh no. Its just you. There were a bunch of celebration threads for 300,302,303,and 304.
 
UFC has been pretty great for over 20 years.

Most of the no-name fight night apex cards have great fights.

The American way in 2024 is to bitch about everything.

Sherdog is not immune to that trend.
 
DapperDave said:
UFC has been pretty great for over 20 years.

Most of the no-name fight night apex cards have great fights.

The American way in 2024 is to bitch about everything.

Sherdog is not immune to that trend.
Well to be fair.
That has also been the human way for the last 100 thousand years!
It's what we do!
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Well to be fair.
That has also been the human way for the last 100 thousand years!
It's what we do!
Yeah but it was never the prevailing narrative until humans invented the greatest information publication machine in history and surrendered it to the unwashed masses.

:D
 
DapperDave said:
Yeah but it was never the prevailing narrative until humans invented the greatest information publication machine in history and surrendered it to the unwashed masses.

:D
The mail dove.Then it all spiraled downwards from that.

dove-flies-with-valentine-love-letter-mail-delivery-sticker-for-valentines-day-hand-drawn-isol...jpg
 
Not sure if shills or new to the sport...

fry-futurama.gif
 
