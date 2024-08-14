UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Props and Parlays 6:30pm ET 8-17

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
10,673
Reaction score
27,625
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Props and Parlays 6:30pm ET 8-17. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
Abdullah Mason via TKO/KO
Osleys Iglesias via TKO/KO

What's the difference between the odds for those two above, and the same winners and outcomes but in less than 6 rounds?
 
Doughie#1 No Judges Required
Tuivasa / Roz fight ends ITD -600
Prates ITD -135
Tafa ITD +110
Jenkins ITD -350
Nolan ITD -1000
4.17

Doughie#2 Sorry Dan It Ain't Your Night
Gamrot -329
Jenkins by TKO/KO -225
Prates -330
Tuivasa / Roz fight ends ITD -600
Santos -140
3.91

Doughie#3 8-way Ambition
Gamrot -329
Rozenstruik -209
Prates -330
Tafa / Walker ends ITD -200
Culibao -130
Santos -140
Jenkins -700
Nolan -1115
13.23
 
AS_Gadzhi+Abdullah
Gadzhi Rabadanov -549 (PFL, Friday, after 9 PM ET)
Abdullah Mason -4000 (box)
.21

AS_DontLoseToAGuyNamedGuido
Abdullah Mason -4000 (box)
Arslanbek Makhmudov -250 (box)
.43




www.tapology.com

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello, Mbili vs. Derevyenchenko | Boxing Bout | Tapology

Makhmudov vs. Vianello at Mbili vs. Derevyenchenko on Tapology. View Makhmudov vs. Vianello fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com




www.tapology.com

Abdullah Mason vs. Mike Ohan Jr., Mbili vs. Derevyenchenko | Boxing Bout | Tapology

Mason vs. Ohan Jr. at Mbili vs. Derevyenchenko on Tapology. View Mason vs. Ohan Jr. fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com


Nova44 said:
Abdullah Mason via TKO/KO
Click to expand...

Not yet finding odds for Abdullah by TKO 😒
Hopefully, some casino will add it soon.
But if they don't,
and @Dillydilly
feels calculative, maybe he can use his odds calculation skills to figure it 🥊
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Props and Parlays 1:30pm ET 3-2
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 4pm ET 5-18
Replies
14
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,081
Messages
56,028,074
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top