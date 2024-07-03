  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya - Press Conference

DDP’s last press conference he literally altered Sean Strickland’s life. Sean has not been the same man since DDP made that ‘daddy issues’ comment. Sean cried on a podcast and exposed himself as a hypocrite - someone who can dish it out but can’t take it. Strickand is still reeling from that comment to this day. I wonder if DDP has anything in store for Izzy.
 
