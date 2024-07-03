Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
DDP’s last press conference he literally altered Sean Strickland’s life. Sean has not been the same man since DDP made that ‘daddy issues’ comment. Sean cried on a podcast and exposed himself as a hypocrite - someone who can dish it out but can’t take it. Strickand is still reeling from that comment to this day. I wonder if DDP has anything in store for Izzy.