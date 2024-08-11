Media UFC 305 Countdown pretends Francis Ngannou doesn't exist *update* Izzy responds

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
16,202
Reaction score
62,247




2020who-overit.gif


There was no Francis Ngannou

UPDATE: Izzy responds

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TGArthur
Francis Ngannou earned more in 2 boxing fights than his entire UFC career
10 11 12
Replies
223
Views
8K
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,066
Messages
56,026,596
Members
175,037
Latest member
pch3727

Share this page

Back
Top