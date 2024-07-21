UFC 304 Tapology Contest

I got my ass absolutely handed to me on this past UFC fight night.2 out of 11. LMAO!Brutality!At this point, I will take a 50/50 success rate for 304.Now I will pray to the MMA gods:Dear MMA gods... I seek not the carnal embrace of twenty fire-breathing sirens, nor the boundless wealth of a thousand realms.My modest plea is but for a fifty-fifty chance of victory in these trials of combat.With earnest heart and fervent plea, I implore thee.Just bleed.