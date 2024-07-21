UFC 304 Tapology Contest

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 304 Tapology Contest. Please add to the discussion here.

Welcome to the vBookie MMA Tapology contest.

The rules are simple. Participants will place a Tapology card in the thread. Winners will be determined by the number of correct picks they make, however, if there is a need for a tie breaker, perfect picks will be handled differently. Perfect decision picks will be worth half a point and determining a finish will be worth a full point.

2 million for 1st
1 million for 2nd
500k for 3rd
 
I got my ass absolutely handed to me on this past UFC fight night.

2 out of 11. LMAO!

Brutality!

At this point, I will take a 50/50 success rate for 304.

Now I will pray to the MMA gods:

Dear MMA gods... I seek not the carnal embrace of twenty fire-breathing sirens, nor the boundless wealth of a thousand realms.

My modest plea is but for a fifty-fifty chance of victory in these trials of combat.

With earnest heart and fervent plea, I implore thee.

Just bleed.

112936-4257775.png
 
