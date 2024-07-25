Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Share yours if you've got any.
Leon is shook. He tried to say that Belal is emotional and he’s going to get knocked out because of it but then he started getting emotional. Belal put a gun to Leon’s head and Leon got pissed and tried to make Belal flinch to no avail.
Accredited shookologists would agree, Belal by TKO rd 3
Well, at least we have confirmation that the UFC wants title unification in the HW division. Let’s see what Jones has to say.
It just means his reaction time is slow as hell and he doesn't see incoming strikes. Ask Mighty Mouse.
So what? Did you see the size of his head and neck? He can take shots all day.
Also Leon tried to get him to flinch he didn’t even move!
He’s being coached by Khabib too. Easy money.
Even nice guy Volk has been throwing shade and making fun of Belal in the interviews I've been watching.
Takes one to know one?
Oh no. You figured it out, Inspector Gadget.
I've heard Khabib needs the money.
You can add Poirier, Gaethje and Volkanovski to these numbers. Odds of Belal winning are minimal. 20% (2W-8L).
But hey, "He didn't flinch!", lol
It's Belal so he should win again
Belal supposedly has the grappling of Khabib and the hands of Canelo. Seems Leon is fucked.
But also, It's Belal so lol.
Leon wins even more though.
Share yours if you've got any.
"But it's Belal"
Belal- 10 fights unbeaten
Leon- 13 fights unbeaten
Belal- Last loss in 2019. 31 years old.
Leon- Last loss 2015. 23 years old.