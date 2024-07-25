Media UFC 304 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

"Shoutout to Spain!!" was pretty good, I'm sure a lot of those English fellas got rustled over that one. <lmao>

wwe-triple-h.gif
 
Leon is shook. He tried to say that Belal is emotional and he’s going to get knocked out because of it but then he started getting emotional. Belal put a gun to Leon’s head and Leon got pissed and tried to make Belal flinch to no avail.

Accredited shookologists would agree, Belal by TKO rd 3
 
Well, at least we have confirmation that the UFC wants title unification in the HW division. Let’s see what Jones has to say.
 
It just means his reaction time is slow as hell and he doesn't see incoming strikes. Ask Mighty Mouse.

 
You might be right.

Belal supposedly has the grappling of Khabib and the hands of Canelo. Seems Leon is fucked.





But also, It's Belal so lol.
 
So what? Did you see the size of his head and neck? He can take shots all day. Also Leon tried to get him to flinch he didn’t even move!

He’s being coached by Khabib too. Easy money.
 
Takes one to know one?

Oh no. You figured it out, Inspector Gadget.

I've heard Khabib needs the money.
 
Screenshot_20240725_120615_X.jpg

You can add Poirier, Gaethje and Volkanovski to these numbers. Odds of Belal winning are minimal. 20% (2W-8L).

But hey, "He didn't flinch!", lol
 
It's Belal so he should win again
 
Leon wins even more though.



Belal- 10 fights unbeaten

Leon- 13 fights unbeaten


Belal- Last loss in 2019. 31 years old.

Leon- Last loss 2015. 23 years old.
 
Substance Abuse said:


















Share yours if you've got any.
I am time poor ATM so this was great, thx.

What was the Spain shout in reference to? Soccer matches or something?

I thought Blades drip was cool, and also liked his demeanour.

Good to see Paddy getting some love.
 
"But it's Belal"

A winner.
 
