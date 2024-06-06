BoxerMaurits
I really like the main-card, all super interesting fights which I can’t wait to see! The prelims are okay, but not great or something. Quite top heavy card imo, although the top is very heavySolid card. 6 fight main card isn't necessary though, bump Wood vs Pineda down to the prelims lol.
Cool event-poster btw
2x And Still?
Certainly bro, I’ll do my best to please my Sherfam and take you with me into the live UFC experienceLooks solid too me. Make sure to take lots of pics to show us..
@BoxerMaurits - Sherdog's boots on the ground reporter..
The promotion currently plans for the UFC 304 prelims to begin at 11pm BST, with the main card following at 3am. The times cater for a US audience, at the expense of those in the arena. The timings will also potentially affect fighters, with Aspinall expected to feature in the main or co-main event.10am? the card is on us primetime
